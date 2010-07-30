Win a vacation in virtual online game

You can play virtual games online on Wazzamba.com to win real-life vacations to Hawaii, Australia, Costa Rica and other destinations.

It's easy enough that casual gamers and nongamers alike can embrace it. Dress your character to roam around the world, participating in adventures and playing trivia and quiz games to earn points. Our first thought was that this is what you'd get if you mashed "Choose Your Own Adventure" books with a Sim City simulation game. One free weekend trip a week is awarded to the highest-scoring member. Those who are serious about the game can buy a premium membership, which gives them a shot at winning additional and longer trips. The membership fee is $12.99 a month, if paid by the month, or $119.88 a year (equal to $9.99 a month) if paid in full in advance.

You're not just a few clicks away from winning Wazzamba's free trips. But it's a nice carrot to hang in front of travel lovers while they play a game that's all about travel.

