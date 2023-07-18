Newsday's 2023 NY Emmy nominations
Watch Newsday’s 2023 NY Emmy-nominated videos.
'The Godfather': LI connection
Co-creators Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola were determined to transform a B-level Hollywood gangster movie about New York wise guys into an epic tale about capitalism, corruption and the Italian-American immigrant experience. Newsday's Thomas Maier has the story.
Dunia: From tragedy to triumph
Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez almost died in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo....
Inside Internal Affairs: 2-year investigation into Nassau, Suffolk police uncovered little accountability in 4 deaths, 4 serious injuries
The toll uncovered by Newsday's Inside Internal Affairs project: four people dead and four people seriously injured — their loved ones and the wounded left to live with a shared sense of betrayal.