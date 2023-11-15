White Chocolate Hanukkah bark.

10 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

3 ounces royal blue candy melts

1/4 cup blue chocolate-covered blueberries

2 tablespoons golden chocolate-covered sunflower seeds or gold M&Ms

1. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil.

2. Melt chocolate. Repeat with the blue candy melts.

3. Use a small metal spatula to spread the chocolate in an even layer across the bottom of the pan. Drizzle the blue candy melts over the top. Drag a toothpick or skewer through the chocolates to swirl it together in a decorative pattern.

4. Sprinkle with the blueberries and sunflower seeds or M&Ms. Let stand until solid, 1 to 2 hours. Break into pieces before packing in an airtight container and storing at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.

Makes about 3/4 pound candy. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.