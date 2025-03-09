LI Women's History Month events: March 9-16

Women’s History Month has its origins in a national celebration in 1981, when Congress authorized the week of March 7, 1982, as Women’s History Week. For the next five years, Congress designated a week in March as Women’s History Week. In 1987, after petitioning by the organization now known as The National Women’s History Alliance, Congress designated March as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, Congress or the president has issued annual proclamations to continue the tradition. The theme for this March, as designated by the alliance, is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.” Please confirm events before setting out.

ONGOING

STATE PARKS EXHIBIT

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation celebrates Women’s History Month’s notable women and their accomplishments through free informational displays available at the following park locations: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through March 31, Hempstead Lake State Park Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, 1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, 516-766-1029; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through March 31, Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center-West End 2, 150 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-809-8222; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through March 31, Jones Beach State Park, Administration Building, 2400 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh, 516-785-1600; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through March 31, Planting Fields Arboretum Hoffman Conference Center, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-8600; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through March 31, Nissequogue River State Park-Charles and Helen Reichert Administration Building, 799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park; visit parks.ny.gov; for more information.

BAY SHORE

ART EXHIBIT

“Moving Forward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations” celebrates the collective strength, equality and influence of women who have dedicated their lives to education, mentorship and leadership, shaping the minds and futures of all generations, on display 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through March 31, Islip Arts Council Gallery, South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Suite N1, free, isliparts.org, 631-888-3525.

BROOKVILLE

IN HER HANDS: WOMEN CREATE

Group exhibition showcasing diverse works by 19 distinguished women artists, held during library hours through March 30, Steinberg Museum of Art. LIU Post, B. Davis Schwartz Library lower level, 720 Northern Blvd., free, garageartcenter.org, 516-299-4073.

LEVITTOWN

BARBIE DESIGN

Celebrate Barbie designer Ruth Handler and other women by designing an outfit for a paper figure, hand in your figure for a chance to win a prize. For children up to grade 5, participate Monday to Friday during library hours, through March 31, Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, free, levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

MARCH 9

PATCHOGUE

EARLY CYCLISTS

“Sisters in the Wind: the Road Less Traveled,” about women’s cycling in the late 1890s to early 1900s, 2 p.m., Greater Patchogue Historical Society, 160 W. Main St., free, greaterpatchoguehistoricalsociety.com, 631-804-9269.

KINGS PARK

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Learn about the women who made our scientific advancements possible, 10-11:30 a.m., Nissequogue River State Park, 799 Saint Johnland Rd., call to register, $4 per person due at arrival, parks.ny.gov, 631-269-4927.

SYOSSET

TRIBUTE CONCERT:

LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS

Paige Patterson pays homage to the female artists whose influences helped shape the American musical landscape, including Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Tina Turner, Carole King and more, 1-2:30 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., free, register, syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

MARCH 10

ALBERTSON

JEOPARDY!: TEEN EDITION

Test your knowledge and celebrate the achievements of women with an interactive game of Jeopardy!, compete in teams to answer questions about trailblazing women in science, politics, sports, the arts and more, for children in grades 6 to 12, 5-6 p.m., Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, register in-person, call, or email youngadult@srpl.org, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

BLUE POINT

THE WOMEN OF WORLD WAR II

Learn about the heroic women who made lasting impacts during World War II at home and abroad, 7 p.m., Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Rd., free, register, for resident library cardholders only, bayportbluepointlibrary.org, 631-363-6133.

GREAT NECK

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Stations feature information about female scientists, with a science activity related to their work, for children in grades 1 to 4 (younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult), 4-4:45 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., free, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

LAWRENCE

ONLINE: LILLIE P. BLISS

Explore the life and legacy of the art collector and Museum of Modern Art cofounder, 11 a.m., hosted by Peninsula Public Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

PORT WASHINGTON

AFTERNOON ON BROADWAY

Explore the life and career of Broadway legend Patti LuPone, 3-4:30 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

MARCH 11

BRIGHTWATERS

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel “By Her Own Design: A Novel of Ann Lowe, Fashion Designer to the Social Register,” by Piper Huguley, 2-3:30 p.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 S. Country Rd., free, register, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

HEWLETT

ONLINE: LILLIE P. BLISS

Explore the life and legacy of the art collector and Museum of Modern Art cofounder, 11 a.m., hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

PORT WASHINGTON

ART LECTURE: JULIA MARGARET CAMERON

Explore her career, social and cultural life and her photographs known for their soft focus, noon-1:30 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register to attend in-person or online, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

SETAUKET

ONLINE: IT’S OUR WAR TOO!

An educator from The National World War II Museum in New Orleans shares how women fulfilled critical roles stateside and abroad during World War II, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, free, register for a link, emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

MARCH 12

ALBERTSON

ONLINE: ART LECTURE

Explore the career, social and cultural life and photographs of Julia Margaret Cameron, 11 a.m.-noon, Shelter Rock Public Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, call to register for a link, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

NORTH SHORE LIBRARIES

ONLINE: WOMEN’S WORK

A docent from the Center for Women’s History at The New York Historical showcases about 45 objects from the museum and library’s collections to demonstrate how “women’s work” defies categorization, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Bayville, Glen Cove, Gold Coast, Locust Valley, Oyster Bay and Sea Cliff libraries, free, register for a link:

Bayville Free Library, bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

Glen Cove Public Library, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

Gold Coast Public Library, goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

Locust Valley Library, locustvalleylibrary.org, 516-671-1837.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public Library, oysterbaylibrary.org, 516-922-1212.

Sea Cliff Village Library, seaclifflibrary.org, 516-671-4290.

SHIRLEY

STORYTIME AND CRAFT

Celebrate with storytime and make a paper flower bouquet inspired by the artist Georgia O’Keeffe, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 4:30 p.m., Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, 407 William Floyd Pkwy., free, register, communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511.

MARCH 13

HEWLETT

ONLINE: THE FUNNY LADIES OF COMEDY

Explore the lives and careers of beloved female comedians, 11 a.m., hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

PLAINVIEW

LECTURE: LILLIE P. BLISS

Explore the life and legacy of the art collector and Museum of Modern Art cofounder, 2-3:30 p.m., Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library, 999 Old Country Rd., free, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

MARCH 14

MERRICK

THE WOMEN OF IRELAND

A multimedia showcase of Irish women, including Queen Maeve, Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley, the women of Cumann na mBan and influential figures of the 20th century, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., free, merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

UNIONDALE

CRAFT FOR KIDS

Create a craft to honor women’s history, for children in kindergarten to grade 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

MARCH 15

BELLMORE

TRIBUTE CONCERT TO ROCK’S PIONEERS

Gina B and the Women of Rock Band pay tribute to the pioneering women of rock with a performance of songs by Stevie Nicks, Pink, Madonna and others, featuring special guest Rorie Kelly, 8 p.m., Bellmore Movies and Showplace, 222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore, $30-$35, reserve tickets, ginabrocks.eventbrite .com.

COPIAGUE

AUTHOR TALK

Local author Exie Smith discusses her new book, “I Made It,” with books available for purchase, 3 p.m., Copiague Public Library, 50 Deauville Blvd., free, register, copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

ELMONT

LADIES OF MOTOWN

Musical performance to honor the women who shaped the Motown legacy, 2 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

OAKDALE

ART OF MARY BLAIR

Learn about Disney artist Mary Blair, then create a painting in her iconic style, 10 a.m.-noon, Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy., call to register, $4 per person due at arrival, parks.ny.gov, 631-581-1005.

SAG HARBOR

MOMS’ NIGHT OUT COMEDY SHOW

An evening of female comedians, 8 p.m., Bay Street Theater, 1 Long Wharf, $37-$47, reserve tickets, baystreet.org, 631-725-9500.

UNIONDALE

HOW TO BECOME AN AUTHOR

Tenaria Drummond-Smith discusses her book, “Author-Preneur Blueprint: My Personal Nuggets for Becoming a Bestselling Author,” which has helped women become authors, 2-3:30 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, register, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

WAINSCOTT

’UNBOSSED AND UNBOWED’: SHIRLEY CHISHOLM

Playwrights’ Theatre of East Hampton presents an interactive solo show about the Brooklyn-born politician who was the first Black woman to win a seat in the U.S. Congress and run for U.S. president, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Rd., $20, $25 at the door, ltveh.org, 631-537-2777.

MARCH 16

UNIONDALE

ADVOKIDS: EDUCATING AND INSPIRING GENERATIONS

Learn about the contributions of women throughout history, including astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, then design your own spaceship, for children ages 4 and older, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., free with admission of $18, $16 ages 65 and older, licm.org, 516-224-5800.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

CONCERT: THE WOMENOF MUSIC

Mary Sollitto and Jim Kanellos perform hit songs by Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Carly Simon, Carole King and more, register, 1:30-3 p.m., Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Rd., free, register, for resident cardholders only, cplib.org, 631-928-1212

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with Sabrina Monroe, LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano