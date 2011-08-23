Memories of Thomas Moody

A fellow Suffolk Raider pays tribute



As the tenth anniversary of 9/11/01 approaches, it's an honor to pay respects to Tom and to all who perished in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Tom was a great and gentle man who played third base for the Suffolk Raiders for many years. He never uttered a mean word to any opposing team or umpire; he was reliable, friendly and a hero to his fellow teammates. I think of him often and pay tribute to his wife, Maureen, and his children who have carried on with Tom in their hearts. The Raiders will never forget Tom ... #6 always.

David Weiner, Port Jefferson Station



'Encouraged me to follow my calling'

I knew Thomas Moody, at the time of his death while a student at Suffolk Community College. Mr. Moody was instructing a college level fire management class. He struck me as a caring individual who spoke proudly of his family (wife and four children) and his job with FDNY. I had the honor to leave class with Mr. Moody on the last day that he taught at Suffolk Community College. We walked together from class to the parking lot. During that time I expressed an interest in helping others in the community as Mr. Moody was doing. Mr. Moody encouraged me to follow my calling.

I would like the Moody family to know that thanks to Thomas Moody I did just that. I currently live in Florida with my wonderful wife, Kelly and our three children. I've become a police officer in the Orlando area and I've recently been assigned to the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) Task Force and look forward to fighting the war against terrorism.

Thanks to my interactions with Mr. Moody, albeit brief, I now honorably serve my community, while making my family proud.

Thank you,

Tom Cronin, Orlando, Fla.