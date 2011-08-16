Memories of Walter Weaver

A chance meeting, a great friend

I pulled into a little corner gas station across from the village green in Hicksville in 1988. This 17-year-old kid came out to pump my gas. He boldly asked me a few questions about the kind of work I did and a few weeks later, I had a new employee and made a good friend! He was really inquisitive, very funny, and made friends with everyone he met. He would come to my house all the time and my kids adored him. We were all so happy for him when he made it to the NYPD and worked his way to ESU. We always knew he would; it's what he lived for! Walter died a true hero doing what he loved most. We often think and talk about him and miss him very much.

Joe and Ro DeVito and family, Wantagh

'We are grateful to those who serve'

Walter (Wally) was the son of our dear friend Bill Weaver and lived in Levittown and Centereach.

Walter was last seen on the 6th floor in the north tower, attempting to free passengers trapped in an elevator. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the NYPD's highest honor. His remains were never found.

Bill Weaver was from Scotland and he proudly wore a blue NYPD cap, a T-shirt with Wally’s photo on it and his kilt all around NYC. At first, his father couldn't bring himself to go to the site where his son had perished. At the urging of his other son Brian, he finally did. Bill took the LIRR to Manhattan, then walked around the site's perimeter, about five miles long. He did it again the next day, then the day after that. The daily pilgrimage continued for the next eight years until he died on Jan. 28, 2010. The street where Wally lived was renamed "P.O. Walter Weaver Way" at a windy ceremony attended by many members of the Scottish American community.

Bill Weaver (had) stayed at our home in Manhattan and met my son, Adam. The two stayed up late one night talking and I could not but think how much Bill enjoyed talking with a 30-year-old again and how much Adam was in awe of this father who’s son had died a hero helping to save others.

One day in 2005 I ran into Bill on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland where we were both visiting. He was still wearing that cap. We fly an American flag on our home every day and wonder if our country will ever be safe again. We are grateful to those who serve to protect our freedom and help others find their freedom to live without fear.

Chris and Jimmie Pratt, Asheville, N.C.