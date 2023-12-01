Grains, Livestock mixed

d

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 6.25 cents at $5.6975 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 3 cents at $4.61 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 14.75 cents at $3.8425 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 10.25 cents at $13.31 a bushel.

Beef higer and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.25 cents at $1.7075 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .93 cent at $2.1905 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .32 cent at $.6865 a pound.