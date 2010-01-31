Axelrod: No decision yet on terror trial site

(AP) — A top presidential adviser says the Obama administration hasn't decided where it will try professed Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (HAH'-leed shayk moh-HAH'-med) and others suspected terrorists.

The administration said late last year that Mohammed and other conspirators would go on trial in a federal civilian court in New York City. But that plan has run into resistance now from city officials over costs and security measures.

White House aide David Axelrod says the administration must take into consideration such local opposition. He says no decision has been made about where a trial will take place.

Axelrod appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press."