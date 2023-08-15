Burlington, Target among incoming tenants expected to revitalize New Hyde Park shopping center

Burlington, Foot Locker, The Paper Store and Target are among the incoming tenants that will take large chunks of space in a New Hyde Park shopping center that has been plagued by a high vacancy rate.

Also joining the Lake Success Shopping Center will be accessories store Claire’s and a Northwell Health urgent care center.

The new Target store, plans for which were announced in 2019, is under construction as an anchor that will be in Sears’ former space at 1400 Union Tpke. in the shopping center, which is on Nassau County's North Shore, one block east of the Queens line.

Having Target and other well-known retailers coming in will go a long way toward increasing foot traffic and attracting more tenants to the shopping center, which has lost several large stores, such as Modell’s Sporting Goods, Sears, Pier 1 Imports and Bed Bath & Beyond, over the past several years due to their parent companies’ bankruptcies or other financial problems, said Robert Peck, managing agent and partner in Lake Success Shopping Center LLC.

“It can’t hurt at all having a big brother like [Target as] your anchor. … Target carries itself, I think, across all the demographics. It’s a price-point store, but it fulfills the desires of Great Neck, as well as eastern Queens,” he said.

The shopping center was built in 1956, Peck said.

The shopping center is 523,583 square feet , according to CoStar Group, a Washington, D.C.-based provider of real estate information.

Here is the rundown of the tenants going to the Lake Success Shopping Center: