Canon names a new CEO for its Melville-based Americas division

Canon Inc., the Japanese manufacturer of cameras, photocopy machines and health care equipment, has named a new CEO of its Americas division, which is based in Melville.

Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi was appointed president and CEO of Canon U.S.A. Inc., effective last Monday, the company announced on Thursday.

Kobayashi succeeds Kazuto “Kevin” Ogawa who is returning to Japan “for a new assignment” with the parent company, according to the announcement. He had led Canon U.S.A. since April 2020.

Kobayashi most recently served as president and CEO of Canon’s business in Canada, which is part of the Melville-based Americas division. He previously worked on Long Island as senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A. He was in Canada for about one year.

“I fondly remember my time at Canon U.S.A. and look forward to returning and starting a new career chapter,” Kobayashi said in a statement. He pledged to “do my best to continue the hard work of our employees, customers, channel partners and other stakeholders that have made this company so successful.”

With 1,100 employees, Canon is among Long Island’s largest private-sector employers. Its five-story glass headquarters building is located south of the LIE in Melville.

The company won preliminary approval last month for $7 million in tax breaks from Suffolk County after threatening to jettison the building and have its employees work from home permanently.