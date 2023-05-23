Business

Climate activists smear themselves with mud to evoke flooding in Italy

Climate activists of the 'Last Generation' shower themselfes with mud...

Climate activists of the 'Last Generation' shower themselfes with mud in front of the Senate building in Rome, Italy, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Cecilia Fabiano

By The Associated Press

ROME — A pair of bare-chested protesters smeared themselves with mud outside the Senate building in Rome on Tuesday to protest fossil fuel use and remind people of the dangers of flooding linked to climate change.

Police quickly removed the two. Since last year, an activist group called Last Generation has staged numerous attention-grabbing events in Italy, including pouring black liquid in the Trevi Fountain in Rome and gluing themselves to the glass protecting the Botticelli masterpiece "Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, to highlight the harm that fossil fuels cause to the environment and its role in global warming.

The activists used mud to remind people of last week’s severe flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, where 21 rivers overran their banks and hundreds of mudslides were triggered by a heavy concentration of downpours on rain-parched land.

The flooding killed at least 14 people, destroyed farms and businesses, inundated houses, isolated hamlets and led to the evacuation of 36,000 people.

Meteorologists and other experts said the flooding was part of climate change phenomena that include long stretches of drought punctuated by extremely heavy and concentrated rainfall that can't be absorbed by parched terrain.

Streaming Now
Las Vegas Sands lease approved … Jets lineman's transformation … Greenport carousel to reopen Credit: Newsday

One dead in Williston Park house fire ... Las Vegas Sands lease approved ... Hometown hero in air show ... Private graduation ceremony

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Las Vegas Sands lease approved … Jets lineman's transformation … Greenport carousel to reopen Credit: Newsday

One dead in Williston Park house fire ... Las Vegas Sands lease approved ... Hometown hero in air show ... Private graduation ceremony

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME