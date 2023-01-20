Fairfield illegally kept security deposits: AG

Fairfield Properties illegally withheld nearly $422,600 in security deposits and has agreed to return the money and periodically report on its compliance with tenant protection laws, the state attorney general said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that her office has been investigating Fairfield and reached a legal settlement with Long Island's largest apartment owner.

From June 2019 to December 2021, the landlord kept about $422,600 in security deposit money without ensuring that nearly 900 tenants had a chance to avoid deductions from the sums as required by state law, according to James.

A state law passed in 2019 requires landlords to refund renters' full security deposits when they move out, but allows the owners to subtract "reasonable" expenses, when itemized, for unpaid rent, damage beyond "normal wear and tear" and, in some cases, utility and storage charges, according to the settlement.

Under the settlement, Fairfield will pay the state $90,000 in penalties, train staff on security deposit regulations and submit reports on how Fairfield is complying with these rules, James said.

“Fairfield withheld thousands of dollars that belonged to hardworking people, and today, we are returning that money to tenants who were shortchanged,” James said in a statement. “We will always go after landlords that violate the law and the rights of New Yorkers.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fairfield didn't immediately provide a response to requests for comment.

When tenants or landlords decide to end their lease, owners must send the renters a written notice of their right to attend an inspection of the unit between one and two weeks before the move-out date, the settlement said.

After evaluating the apartment's condition, landlords must send a written list with the cost of specific repairs and cleaning they plan to subtract from the security deposit, so the tenant has time to make those fixes before the lease ends, the settlement states. Owners must send a written record of the deductions within 14 days of tenants' departure — or else hand over the entire security deposit, James said.

Fairfield executives told the attorney general's office that they verbally informed residents about their right to attend apartment inspections and about any estimated deductions, the settlement said. But the company didn't always provide written notice or give renters the chance to address concerns about the conditions of units, according to the settlement.

Fairfield owns 196 buildings with 13,620 rental units across Long Island and Queens, the attorney general said. Newsday previously reported that the company is the largest landlord on the Island and owns about one-fifth of units in all private apartment buildings in the region.

A regional community advocate praised the settlement.

“We applaud Attorney General James for fighting to protect renters’ rights, a large portion of tenants across the region are young professionals, minorities, and millennials who work tirelessly to afford quality housing on Long Island,” said Dan Lloyd, president of Minority Millennials, a civic engagement group. “We should not have to stress about property owners taking advantage of us and pocketing our earnings.”