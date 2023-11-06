Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. was up 3.25 cents at $5.7575 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.7725 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 3.75 cents at 3.6825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 13 cents at $13.4050 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was fell 2.55 cents at $1.8132 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 3.43 cents at $2.3717 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .65 cent at $.7240 a pound.
