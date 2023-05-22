Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Jul. was up 1.25 cents at $6.0625 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 16.50 cents at $5.71 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 7.75 cents at 3.1450 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 34 cents at $13.4125 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .67 cent at $1.6505 a pound; May. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $2.0657 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 1.20 cents at $.8182 a pound.
Sands Coliseum property lease vote ... Battle to prove REAL ID ... 'Lax Out Cancer' event ... Newsday's FunBook
Sands Coliseum property lease vote ... Battle to prove REAL ID ... 'Lax Out Cancer' event ... Newsday's FunBook