Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 1.25 cents at $6.0625 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 16.50 cents at $5.71 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 7.75 cents at 3.1450 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 34 cents at $13.4125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .67 cent at $1.6505 a pound; May. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $2.0657 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 1.20 cents at $.8182 a pound.