Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 16 cents at $6.0625 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 9.75 cents at $5.8725 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 8.25 cents at 3.2975 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 2 cents at $13.2450 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.83 cents at $1.6610 a pound; May. feeder cattle was up 1.17 cents at $2.0897 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .87 cent at $.7980 a pound.