Consumer prices rise in December at the same rate they did in November, report says

Consumer prices on Long Island and in the metropolitan area increased last month at the same rate as they did in November, with costs for energy and housing seeing the biggest rises.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Nassau and Suffolk counties climbed 4.3% in December compared with a year earlier. That year-over-year increase was identical to November but is the highest since March 2023.

The price index rose last month in part because of the higher cost of home energy and housing, according to William J. Sibley, the bureau’s regional commissioner.

Prices for natural gas and electricity increased 15.3% and 12.8%, respectively, year over year. Residential rent was up 5.4%.

Nationwide, consumer prices were up 2.9% in December compared with a year earlier. The rate of increase was a bit faster than November’s 2.7%, the bureau announced.

Metro area prices grew at a faster rate in part because of “Long Island’s high housing, motor vehicle, and energy costs, which are keeping inflation at an elevated rate relative to national figures,” said John A. Rizzo, an economist and Stony Brook University professor.

He said the national data is having “a positive effect on the stock market but should have little effect on Fed interest-rate policy because the change is so small, and it is not a trend.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared after the national price index was released Wednesday morning. At 2 p.m., the Dow was up 720 points, or more than 1%, to 43,238.

Wednesday's price-index announcements are the final ones before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Monday. His campaign benefited from voters' anxiety and frustration about the rising cost of household staples compared with the period before the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, which ushered in a period of high inflation.