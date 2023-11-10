Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 13

DDC Enterprise - Hong Kong, China, 4.3 million shares, priced $9.50-$11.50, managed by CMB International Capital/The Benchmark Company. Proposed NYSE symbol DDC. Business: Sells prepared food products and operates a recipe sharing platform in China.

Ryde Group - Singapore, 2.3 million shared, priced $4-$5, managed by Maxim Group LLC. Proposed NYSE American symbol RYDE. Business: Operates a ride-hailing app in Singapore.

Signing Day Sports - Scottsdale, Ariz., 1.5 million shares, priced $4-$6, managers Boustead Securities. Proposed NYSE American symbol SGN. Business: Operates a recruiting platform for student athletes.

