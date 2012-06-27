Judge blocks U.S. sales of Samsung Galaxy

SAN FRANCISCO -- A judge late Tuesday ordered Samsung Electronics Co. to halt sales of its Galaxy 10.1 tablet computer while the court considers Apple's claim the South Korean tech giant illegally copied the design of the popular iPad.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said Apple Inc.'s lawsuit appeared likely to prevail.

"Apple has established a strong case on the merits," Koh said.

Koh had earlier said the two products are "virtually indistinguishable," but she declined in December to take the dramatic step of prohibiting sales of the Galaxy 10.1. She changed her mind after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit told Koh to take another look at Apple's request for an injunction, ruling June 19 that it appeared the Cupertino-based company had a strong case. The Washington, D.C., court handles most patent appeals.

"Although Samsung has a right to compete, it does not have a right to compete unfairly, by flooding the market with infringing products," Koh wrote in her Tuesday order. She said Apple would be "irreparably harmed" if sales of the Galaxy 10.1 continued.