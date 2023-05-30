IDA to approve 99-year Coliseum lease for Las Vegas Sands

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency is expected to approve a 99-year lease on the Coliseum for casino operator Las Vegas Sands at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Sands hasn’t applied for IDA tax breaks to support its proposed $4 billion entertainment and gambling complex at the arena and surrounding Nassau Hub property, according to the resolution that will be considered by the IDA board.

“No additional financial assistance is being requested…with respect to the proposed transaction,” states the resolution.

But the IDA must okay the lease agreement negotiated between the administration of County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Sands because the IDA awarded millions of dollars in tax breaks to another developer in 2015.

Five of the current six board members were appointed by Blakeman. They will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the legislative chamber at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Office Building, 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuesday’s special IDA meeting follows last week’s approval of the lease by the county legislature in a 17-1 vote with one recusal.

The IDA took title to the county-owned Coliseum in 2015, when the agency granted nearly $4.5 million in tax breaks to developer Bruce Ratner for renovations to the arena. The aid consisted of a sales-tax exemption of up to $3.37 million on the purchase of construction materials and equipment and up to $1.1 million off the mortgage-recording tax. State records show $2.3 million of the sales-tax exemption was used in 2016.

Separately, Ratner, then-executive chairman of Forest City Ratner Cos. in Brooklyn, had proposed a 338,000-square-foot retail and entertainment complex to be built on the arena’s parking lots. The complex was never constructed.

In 2018, the IDA granted a sales-tax exemption on the purchase of materials for additional upgrades to the Coliseum. The project allowed the New York Islanders to resume playing some games in their former home while UBS Arena was being built in Elmont.

State records show $2.9 million of that sales-tax exemption was used in 2019.

A year later, the IDA board approved transferring the tax incentives from billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which held the Coliseum lease, to the lender who had financed the arena’s renovations: Nicholas Mastroianni II and his company, U.S. Immigration Fund in Jupiter, Florida.

In 2021, Mastroianni sold 25% of his stake in the Coliseum’s operating company to Fortress Investment Group in Manhattan, which oversees billions of dollars in investments for wealthy individuals. That transaction also was ratified by the IDA board.

Sands faces many more regulatory challenges before it can open a casino. They include environmental and traffic impact studies, zoning approvals from Hempstead Town and securing a gaming license from New York State in a competition where only three licenses will be awarded for the region that includes New York City, Westchester and Long Island.