Long Island hires and promotions: Angela Papalia, Adelphi breast cancer hotline

HEALTH CARE

Angela Papalia of Selden has rejoined the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program in Garden City as a bilingual social worker. She was the bilingual social work supervisor before she left to be a stay-at-home mom for five years.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has a new hire and two promotions.

Rose Sidoti of Coram, associate broker in Setauket, has been promoted to interim branch office manager.

Shadi Arzanipour of Brookville, associate broker in East Hills, has been promoted to branch office manager.

Mingchan Zhang of Jericho, hired in Syosset, was with Laffey Fine Homes International in Woodbury.

Siobhan Ainsworth of Massapequa Park has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Syosset. She was an intel analyst for the Nassau County Police Department.

Judith Edge of Northport has been hired as director of agent development at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic Shores in Huntington. She was general manager and associate broker at Laffey Fine Homes International in Northport.

