Long Island hires and promotions: Angela Romano, Coach Realtors
REAL ESTATE
Coach Realtors has announced several new hires:
Angela Romano of Garden City South has joined the Williston Park office as an associate real estate broker. She held a similar position with the Donnelly Group in Garden City South.
Cynthia Obidienzo of New Hyde Park has joined the Williston Park office as a real estate salesperson. She was most recently an independent apparel sales representative in New Hyde Park.
Mary Lynch of Farmingville has joined the Stony Brook office as a real estate salesperson. She held a similar position with the Daniel Gale agency in Stony Brook.
Theresa Toto of Northport has joined the office there as a real estate salesperson. She held a similar position with the Donnelly Group in Fort Salonga.
Catherine Stubbs of Northport has joined the office there as a real estate salesperson. She held a similar position with Laffey Fine Homes in Northport.
