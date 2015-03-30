Long Island hires and promotions: Angela Romano, Coach Realtors

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors has announced several new hires:

Angela Romano of Garden City South has joined the Williston Park office as an associate real estate broker. She held a similar position with the Donnelly Group in Garden City South.

Cynthia Obidienzo of New Hyde Park has joined the Williston Park office as a real estate salesperson. She was most recently an independent apparel sales representative in New Hyde Park.

Mary Lynch of Farmingville has joined the Stony Brook office as a real estate salesperson. She held a similar position with the Daniel Gale agency in Stony Brook.

Theresa Toto of Northport has joined the office there as a real estate salesperson. She held a similar position with the Donnelly Group in Fort Salonga.

Catherine Stubbs of Northport has joined the office there as a real estate salesperson. She held a similar position with Laffey Fine Homes in Northport.

