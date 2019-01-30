Long Island hires and promotions: Constantina Papageorgiou, Vishnick McGovern Milizio

LAW

Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success has announced a promotion and a hire.

Constantina Papageorgiou of Astoria, Queens, trust and estate associate, has been promoted to partner.

Phillip Hornberger of St. James, hired as an associate in real estate and business/transactional law, was with the law office of Howard W. Rachlin in Roslyn.

Jessica Braunstein of Massapequa has been hired as an associate at The Law Offices of Lee S. Braunstein in Westbury. She held the same position at Egan & Golden in East Hampton.

BOARDS

Marianne E. Van Duyne of Smithtown, managing partner at R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia, has been appointed to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ethics joint trial board in Durham, North Carolina.

Rodney J. Ganis of Glen Cove, New York metro area consultant for Expense Reduction Analysts of Addison, Texas, has been named a board director of the New Ground Inc. social work nonprofit in Levittown.

