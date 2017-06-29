Long Island hires and promotions: Jaspreet S. Mayall, American Heart Association

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Jaspreet S. Mayall of Dix Hills, partner at the Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman law firm in East Meadow, has been appointed to the Long Island board of directors of the American Heart Association in Plainview.

Rodney H. McRae of Amityville, interim director of the Nassau County Commission on Human Rights in Mineola, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless in Amityville.

Erin Nau of Astoria, Queens, education/counseling coordinator at Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program at Adelphi University in Garden City, has been appointed to the committee on the role of women, at the Council on Social Work Education in Alexandria, Virginia.

Andrew L. Oringer of Syosset, partner at the Dechert law firm in Manhattan, has been named chairman of the New York State Bar Association’s Committee on Attorney Professionalism in Albany.

Jayson J.R. Choi of Garden City, a shareholder at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City, has been appointed to the advisory board of the WE CARE Fund, the charitable arm of the Nassau County Bar Association.

