Long Island hires and promotions: Jon Trapani, West Hempstead Middle School

EDUCATION

Courtney Herbert of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as assistant principal at Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School in Rocky Point. She was assistant principal at the Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School in Rocky Point.

Jon Trapani of Farmingdale has been promoted to assistant principal of West Hempstead Middle School. He was a strengthening teacher and leader-effectiveness-model teacher for the district.

Elizabeth Walsh-Bulger of North Babylon has been appointed as the new principal at Robert Moses Middle School in North Babylon. She served as assistant principal at the high school for seven years.

Fino M. Celano of East Williston Park has taken over as the new superintendent of the Herricks public schools. He was assistant superintendent for personnel for the Garden City public schools for 10 years.

ASSOCIATIONS

Elena Karabatos of Sands Point has been elected president of the New York Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She is a founding member and partner of the law firm of Schlissel Ostrow Karabatos in Garden City.

