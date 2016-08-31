Long Island hires and promotions: Jonathan Cutolo, Copiague H.S.

EDUCATION

Jonathan Cutolo of Lindenhurst, a special-education teacher at Walter G. O’Connell Copiague High School, has been appointed assistant principal at the school.

Amityville Union Free School District has three new appointments.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Robyn Shockley-Santiago of North Massapequa has been named principal of Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School. She was assistant principal of P.S. 120 Magnet School of Multicultural Education in Brooklyn.

Kathleen Hyland of Bay Shore has been named assistant principal of Northwest Elementary School. She was a site coordinator for the 21st Century BEST Program at Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School in Amityville.

Mary Stephens of North Babylon has been named director of English as a new language and world languages. She supervised the language program and assessment services at Nassau BOCES.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brittany DiMarco of Wantagh has been hired as director of operations at Stand Up NY, a comedy club in Manhattan. She was an account coordinator at LocalVox, an online search marketing company in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Keller William Realty Homes & Estates in Hauppauge has hired six licensed sales agents.

Joan Brandmeier of Islip Terrace held a similar position at Century 21 Selmar Realty in East Islip.

Jennifer Burton of Bay Shore was a vendor relations specialist at Boss Facility Services in Bohemia.

Rita Chawla of Bay Shore was operations manager at Papa John’s in Hicksville.

Karen Weissner of Babylon was an executive assistant at Delta Funding Corp. in Woodbury.

Yuan Spears of Patchogue was an administrator at Trans Pacific Wholesale Inc. in Hauppauge.

Christopher Mignone of Ronkonkoma was a glazier in Local Union 1087 in Manhattan.

INVESTMENT

Brian A. Cohen of East Setauket has joined Capitol Securities Management in Melville, a brokerage investment company, as compliance supervisor and head of business development.

DISTRIBUTORS

Jessie Vargas of Seaford, an inside sales associate at ABC Supply Co. Inc. in Hicksville, a distributor of roofing, has been promoted to manager of the Holbrook office.