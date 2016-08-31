Long Island hires and promotions: Newsday Media Group

MEDIA

Dana Licata, of Lindenhurst, financial analyst for planning and analysis at Newsday Media Group in Melville, has been promoted to supervisor of compliance and reporting.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has hired four licensed sales agents.

Kathleen Genovese of Huntington has been hired for the Cold Spring Harbor office. She held a similar position at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Cold Spring Harbor.

Crystal Corrieri of East Northport has been hired for the Huntington office. She held a similar position at Caliber Associates in Manhattan.

Michael Henery of East Northport has been hired for the East Northport office. He held a similar position at Century 21 George McKnight Realtors in Kings Park.

Deirdre McKell of Huntington Station has been hired for the East Northport office. She held a similar position at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Dix Hills.

