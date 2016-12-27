Long Island hires and promotions: Saad Ahmad, Keller Williams Realty

REAL ESTATE

Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates in Hauppauge has hired two sales agents.

Saad Ahmad of Holtsville was general manager at Selden Auto Repair in Selden.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Denise Lanzarone of Hauppauge was a licensed sales agent at Coach Realtors in Smithtown.

LAW

Jillian Smith of East Norwich has been hired as an associate attorney at Stewart, Greenblatt, Manning & Baez in Syosset. She was a community liaison for Assemb. Michael A. Montesano (R-Glen Head).

Brad Paladini of Commack has been hired as a tax attorney at Tenenbaum Law in Melville. He was senior associate attorney at RJS Law in San Diego.

Laura Blasberg of Stony Brook has joined Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma as of counsel. She will also continue at her own law firm.

ACCOUNTING

CPA Evan Glass of Plainview has been promoted from treasurer to vice president at Glass & Glass in Garden City (formerly Glass & Blum).

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.