Long Island hires and promotions: Susanna Braccamonti, Newsday Media Group

MEDIA

Susanna Braccamonti of Levittown has been promoted to contact center systems manager at Newsday Media Group in Melville. She was contact center supervisor.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage for Long Island and Queens has some new hires.

Christine Quinn of St. James has been hired as a sales agent in the Huntington office. She was a saleswoman for Positive Realty in St. James.

Walter Wong of Great Neck has been hired as a salesman in the Manhasset office. He was in sales for Century 21 Milestone Realty in Jamaica, Queens.

Robert Barry of Centereach has been hired as a salesman in the Smithtown office. He is also a technical director for Lowitt Alarms in Hicksville.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Maria Samet of Greenlawn has been hired as a saleswoman in the Syosset office. She was in sales at Pagano Properties in Huntington Station.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.