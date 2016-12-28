LI hires and promotions: Thomas Lowenberg, Community Associations Institute

BOARDS

Thomas Lowenberg of Kings Park, a partner of Fuller Lowenberg & Co. CPAs, has been elected president of the board of the Long Island Chapter of Community Associations Institute in Commack.

Friends of Karen has added two new members to its Long Island Advisory Board in Port Jefferson.

Vincent Pappalardo of Oceanside is a partner at Premier Payroll Solutions in Farmingdale.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Richard Faiella of Massapequa is a managing director at Marsh & McLennan in Melville.

MARKETING

Santo Castellano of Wantagh has been hired as head creative director for the marketing company Thomas Imaging 7 in Bellmore. He was president of ST Productions in Bellmore.

HUMAN RESOURCES

David Gaffney of Stony Brook has been hired as director of sales at Alcott HR in Farmingdale, a provider of HR outsourcing services. He was a corporate sales manager at ADP in Roseland, New Jersey.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.