Long Island hires and promotions: Winthrop-University Hospital

HEALTH CARE

Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola has appointed Dr. Eva Chalas of Garden City as physician director of Winthrop’s Cancer Center. She will continue as director of clinical cancer services and vice chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department.

EDUCATION

Brian Graham of West Babylon has been hired as director of facilities for the Islip School District. He was maintenance supervisor for the Lindenhurst school district.

Robert Drysielski of Hempstead has been named social studies coordinator in Islip School District. He was assistant principal for academics at St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay.

ACCOUNTING

Cerini & Associates in Bohemia has made eight promotions.

Sean Wilkinson of Port Jefferson, audit supervisor, promoted to manager.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Peter Raimondi of Bay Shore, staff accountant II, promoted to staff accountant III.

Eric Gonzalez of East Meadow, staff accountant I, promoted to staff accountant II.

Jeffrey Scott of East Meadow, staff accountant III, promoted to senior accountant.

Nicholle Mezier of Northport, staff accountant III, promoted to internal audit senior accountant.

Lindsey Johansen of Rocky Point, staff accountant II, promoted to staff accountant III.

Andrew Marafino of Bellport, staff accountant, promoted to staff accountant I.

Danielle Skura of Central Islip, staff accountant, promoted to staff accountant I.

BANKING

John Farina of Massapequa has joined Bridgehampton National Bank in Melville as vice president/residential loan officer covering western markets. He held a similar position at Suffolk County National Bank in Amityville.

NONPROFITS

Lizabeth Plouff of Baiting Hollow has joined the Community Development Corporation of Long Island in Centreach as vice president of the homeownership center. She was an analyst at Suffolk County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning in Hauppauge.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.