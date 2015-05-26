Long Island hires and promotions: Yacov Shamash, Boy Scouts of America

BOARDS

The Boy Scouts of America Suffolk County executive board has three new members.

Yacov Shamash of Stony Brook is vice president for economic development and dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Stony Brook University.

Marc Valente of East Northport is a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Melville.

Robert K. Howard, a resident of Greenlawn, is an attorney with his own law practice in Islandia and Hampton Bays.

Robert Sweeney of Lindenhurst has joined the board of Environmental Advocates of New York. He is former state assemblyman and longtime chairman of the Assembly's environmental conservation committee.

LAW

Eun Chong Thorsen of Forest Hills, a Vishnick McGovern Milizio associate in Lake Success, has been named to the state court system's new Commission on Statewide Attorney Discipline in Manhattan.

