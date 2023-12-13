No relief for Long Island homebuyers in November as supply shortage deepens

New data on Long Island home sales in November show prices may have peaked for the winter, but house hunting got even tougher this fall, with Nassau County recording the fewest listings in at least 35 years.

The median sale price in Suffolk County was $600,000, in November, matching a record set in the previous month. That price represents a 10.1% increase compared with November 2022, according to data from OneKey MLS.

In Nassau County, the median sale price was $710,000 last month, or 6.8% higher than the median a year earlier. The median in Nassau hit a record $735,000 in September before falling in the next two months.

The price appreciation over the past year is notable given that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage reached its highest point since 2000 in late October, at 7.79%. Mortgage rates have since fallen to 7.03% for the week ending Dec. 7.

Higher borrowing costs have significantly reduced the number of sales. There were 1,791 closed sales last month across Long Island, which was nearly 20% fewer than in November 2022.

A shortage of homes on the market has helped support higher prices this year even as mortgage rates have made it much more expensive to make monthly housing payments. There were 4,639 homes on the market at the end of November, which was down nearly 23% from the previous year and the lowest since February 2022.

Nassau County listings have fallen particularly sharply. There were 2,037 at the end of November, a 36.4% decline compared with the same month a year ago when inventory was already low.

The number of homes for sale in Nassau is the lowest in at least 35 years, according to OneKey MLS data. Before the pandemic, there were more than 5,000 homes for sale in Nassau alone. Today there are fewer listings available in both counties combined.

Data on home prices for pending sales, which had not yet closed, in November suggest median prices are trending lower, which is typical as the weather gets colder. The median pending sale last month went for $700,000 in Nassau County and $585,000 in Suffolk County.