New security rules for medical devices



Health care organizations have been prime targets for cyberattacks, with some internet-connected medical devices an especially vulnerable target. In response, the Food and Drug Administration is now requiring medical equipment makers to prove that any new internet- or network-connected devices “are cybersecure.”

A recent report from research firm Ponemon Institute found “widespread and repeated attacks” against internet-connected medical devices. And according to a 2022 FBI report, 53% of internet-connected devices in hospitals have “critical vulnerabilities.”

The fear is that if cybercriminals take control of medical equipment, they can extort large amounts of money and put patients’ health at risk. The new FDA rule will also mandate that medical device makers supply security patches after the equipment is installed.

Streaming the mainstream

Old TV series favorites, such as "Grey's Anatomy," are leading streaming numbers over new shows. Credit: ABC / Scott Garfield

Streaming has become the predominant way people access TV entertainment, but despite the array of new, original shows, it's older hit series that are a main attraction. Nielsen says that among women 18-34, the No. 1 show streamed is “Grey’s Anatomy,” which debuted on ABC in 2005. No. 2 was “Gilmore Girls,” a WB staple from 2000 to '07.

Airbnb guests from hell

An Airbnb host in South Korea faces more than $1,500 in utility bills after a stay from vengeful guests. Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

An Airbnb host in South Korea is facing enormous utility bills after a stay by revenge-minded guests. According to the South China Morning Post, a couple visiting from China, angry that the host wouldn’t cancel their reservation, opened the taps and left the water running for all 25 days of their rental. They also ran up huge electricity and gas costs, leaving the host with $1,570 in utility bills.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.



Cybercrime marketplace shut down



Genesis Market, an illicit online marketplace where users sold stolen passwords, bank account information and other sensitive data, was shut down by U.S., U.K., Dutch and other law enforcement agencies. The site offered access to data stolen from more than 1.5 million computers, amounting to more than 80 million credentials that could be used to access accounts. Law enforcement arrested 119 people in connection with the site. — BLOOMBERG NEWS