Metro area construction contracts surge to $5.6 billion in June

The value of contracts for future construction in the metropolitan area rose 99 percent in June compared with a year ago on a surge in commercial activity.

Dodge Data & Analytics, an industry information service, reported contracts worth $5.6 billion for future building were awarded last month in the 23-county region that includes Long Island, up from $2.8 billion in June 2014.

Nonresidential contracts, for commercial properties such as offices, hotels, factories and warehouses, totaled $2.3 billion last month, up 105 percent.

Residential contracts rose 95 percent to $3.3 billion.