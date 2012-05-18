Microbrewers from Central Islip get Web funds

Lauri and Matthew Spitz of Moustache Brewing Co. will be raising their mugs to celebrate this weekend: Days before their deadline, the Central Islip couple has raised more than $25,000 online to help launch their microbrewery.

On April 23, the Spitzes posted their campaign on Kickstarter, the "crowdfunding" website that solicits donations for business, artistic and charitable projects. Their goal was to raise $25,000 by May 23; by just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, the campaign had amassed $25,657 in pledges, and more were rolling in.

"Oh my God, I'm so excited!" Lauri Spitz said minutes after surpassing their goal. "We were jumping up and down."

After pursuing home brewing as a hobby for several years, the Spitzes decided to start a commercial venture. But to get a license, they needed a lease, and to get a lease, they needed money. So they turned to the Web to help cover their start-up costs. Newsday documented their financing quest on Monday.

According to Lauri Spitz, the next major steps will be to release the brewery's new logo and find a space for the 15-barrel brewery. They should have the money pledged through Kickstarter by the first week in June, and that will give them enough to cover the first several months of rent.