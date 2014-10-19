Money Fix: How to avoid overpaying for almost anything

There's nothing worse than overpaying for products and services. Here's how to keep more money in your pocket.

Printer ink: It "represents one of the highest markups of all products, with the per-gallon cost amounting to more than Champagne," says Andrea Woroch, a consumer expert in Bakersfield, California.

Her solution? InkjetWilly .com, where you can find the cheapest price on ink by comparing online inventory for both original and remanufactured cartridges. She also likes Office Depot, which offers free dollars for every cartridge you bring in toward future purchases. Use those rewards with a "$15 off $75" Office Depot coupon via CouponSherpa.com.

Landline: If you like the dependability of a landline, you're probably paying $40 a month for that privilege. "You can get free Internet home phone service with companies like Ooma. You only pay taxes and fees," says Woroch. (But this doesn't work when the power is out.)

Groceries: Save on organic and convenience foods with websites like Vitacost.com and Amazon.com's Subscribe & Save feature, says Lauren Greutman, a money management expert in Syracuse. "Get staple foods for about half price."

Wrong retailer: Don't buy food at the drugstore unless there is a sale or you have a coupon, because the prices are higher than at the grocery store. Ditto for drugstore items at the grocery store, says Trae Bodge of RetailMeNot.com.

Car repairs: If you don't want to get taken for a ride, shop around. Check Openbay.com, where you can find, book and pay for local auto repair and maintenance services.