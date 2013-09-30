New cry in France: 'Let us work Sundays!'

When economic inequalities helped foment the French Revolution, the legendary cry from on high was, "Let them eat cake!"

Now, as modern France struggles economically, the cry from below is, "Let us work!"

As France battles high unemployment, rising taxes and pinched pocketbooks, the Socialist government has said its main focus is job creation. Now, critics of a more-than-century-old law that prevents most stores from opening on Sundays say revising it would be a good step in that direction.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault appeared to respond to that call Monday, ordering a review of the law that labor unions and Roman Catholic faithful cherish, but that consumers -- and increasingly some workers -- decry.

Under French law, Sunday is a mandatory day off to help ensure rest and the quality of life, although some retailers in tourist areas or special commercial zones can get exemptions. Critics say the protections go too far, crimping modern lifestyles and putting France at a competitive disadvantage.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A sporadic debate revived last week after a court, ruling on an unfair-competition lawsuit brought by a rival hardware vendor, ordered home improvement chains Leroy Merlin and Castorama to shut 14 Paris-area stores on Sundays. It threatened fines of 120,000 euros ($162,000) on each store that violated the rules.

The stores got temporary waivers, but their employees were growling -- insisting that Sunday openings give them needed extra pay and suit customers who find it hard to shop during the workweek bustle.

"We want to work Sunday! Let us work!" said Gerard Fillon, a Leroy Merlin employee and spokesman for an association of employees whose name translates as Sunday's Handymen. At one store in Gennevilliers, some employees dressed in T-shirts with "Yes Week End" written on them.

Ayrault commissioned a panel to report on the complex issue by late November.

The current debate stems from a 2009 move by then-President Nicolas Sarkozy's center-right government that eased back curbs on Sunday store openings. The efforts faced political opposition and resulted in a mishmash of legal waivers, special-zone exemptions and other loopholes.