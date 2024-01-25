Northwell taps registered nurse to run three hospitals, oversee more than 3,000 employees

Northwell Health named Kerri Anne Scanlon executive director of Plainview and Syosset hospitals, making the registered nurse the top administrator at three hospitals.

Scanlon was already the executive director of Glen Cove Hospital before her promotion earlier this month. The Nissequogue resident now oversees a total of 394 beds, 26 operating rooms and 3,149 employees, according to Northwell Health. She has offices at all three hospitals and will divide her time between the facilities.

Scanlon has spent three decades at Northwell, where she was previously deputy chief nurse executive for the health system and associate executive director of patient care services and chief nursing officer at North Shore University Hospital. In 2018, she was inducted as a fellow into the American Academy of Nursing.

"Kerri is an innovative thinker with exceptional leadership skills who knows how to elevate her teams," Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling said in a statement. "She has proven her ability to manage situations that are constantly changing in the health care industry, while raising the level of care at the sites she oversees at Northwell."

Northwell, which employees 85,000 people, said it promotes people with a variety of specialties to executive director roles. Three other hospitals — Peconic Bay Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and Phelps Hospital in Westchester — are led by registered nurses, the health system said.

Scanlon's predecessor at Plainview and Syosset hospitals, Michael Fener, has taken on a new role as senior vice president of strategic operational finance.