Obama accuses GOP of demonizing health overhaul

(AP) — President Barack Obama is accusing Republicans of portraying health care overhaul legislation as a "Bolshevik plot."

Obama told House Republicans that major elements of the bills were based on proposals from former lawmakers in the political middle, including one plan from Republicans Bob Dole and Howard Baker as well as Democrat Tom Daschle.

The president said "that's not a radical bunch, but if you were to listen to the debate ... you'd think this was some Bolshevik plot." He criticized the Republicans for their attacks and said their strategy doesn't give them any room to negotiate.

The 1917 revolution in Russia brought the Bolsheviks to power. Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin were among the leaders.