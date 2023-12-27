Seller of cellphones, laptops will shift production to Long Island from China, creating 1,000 jobs

A supplier of cellphones, laptops, mobile hot spots and other telecommunications equipment for customers such as Verizon wants to move its manufacturing from China to Long Island, creating 1,000 factory jobs over the next five years, a top executive told Newsday.

Orbic Electronic Manufacturing LLC is pursuing a multimillion-dollar “Made in America” strategy at the behest of its customers who want their supplies to be made domestically in order to avoid a repeat of the shipping backlogs that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic with imported goods. The customers also hope to stand out from their rivals with American consumers, said Mike Narula, CEO of Hauppauge-based Orbic.

“China has dominated [the telecommunications industry] when it comes to manufacturing and supply chain … We decided to go down a different path in building the Orbic brand and to set ourselves apart from the competition by having ‘Made in USA’ on our products,” he said in an interview. “Also, our top customers, like Verizon, are asking us to do this.”

While production activity will move to Long Island, Narula said Orbic would continue to rely on engineers in India for research and development work.

In Hauppauge, the company plans to convert 60,000-square-feet of space at 555 Wireless Blvd. into its first factory. It now uses the rented 70,000-square-foot building for warehousing and offices.

Narula said retrofitting the space for production will begin early next year and cost $30.8 million. He said he hopes to begin turning out five million Orbic cellphones, mobile hot spots, Chromebook computers and other electronic devices per year, starting in October. All will bear the Orbic name.

The expansion project won preliminary approval this month for $2 million in tax breaks over 20 years from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency. Much of the savings — $1.1 million — will come from a sales-tax exemption on the purchase of construction materials and equipment, according to the agency.

In return, Orbic has pledged to add more than 500 people to its payroll of 73 in the next two years. The new jobs will pay, on average, $46,250 per year, according to the company’s application for IDA assistance.

Besides the 555 Wireless Blvd. building, Narula told Newsday that Orbic eventually will have factories at 120 Commerce Dr. and 155 Adams Ave., both in Hauppauge, and at 1560 5th Ave. in Bay Shore.

He said the company is seeking help from Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, and its Job Development Authority. The eight-year-old company is also exploring ways to reduce its electricity bills.

Orbic, which is owned by Narula's wife, Ashima, an architect, is joining more than 5,000 companies that have shifted production from overseas to the United States. Together, the businesses have created 1.7 million jobs as of Jan. 31, 2023, Nearly 500 of them have operations in New York State, according to the Reshoring Initiative, a Sarasota, Florida-based advocacy group.

Mike Narula said, “Our goal is not only to elevate the awareness of the Orbic brand but to deliver value to the American consumer through products that are made in this country.”

Orbic is among more than 2,000 manufacturers that call Suffolk home, said Kelly Murphy, acting executive director of the IDA. “We are excited for what the future holds and we are proud to support this project.”