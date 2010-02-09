People on the Move, Feb. 8

ACCOUNTING

David Rottkamp has joined the Jericho-based accounting firm of Grassi & Co. as partner and the not-for-profit niche practice leader. The Huntington resident was a partner at Loeb & Troeper in Manhattan.

Eugene L. Wishod has joined the Patchogue law firm of Egan & Golden as senior counsel. The Head of the Harbor resident was a partner at Hamburger Maxson Yaffe Wishod & Kanauer in Melville.

BANKING

Joseph Santacroce has joined Islandia-based Gold Coast Bank as vice president for commercial lending. The Port Jefferson resident was vice president for real estate lending at First Trade Union Bank in Hauppauge.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Thomas S. Gulotta and Jerome Sloane have been named to the board of directors of the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County. Gulotta, of Merrick, is a former Nassau County executive and serves as special counsel at Albanese & Albanese in Garden City. Sloane lives in Great Neck and is a partner at the Jericho accounting firm of Berdon.

ENGINEERING

Bruce R. Mawhirter has joined VHB Engineering, Surveying and Landscape Architecture in Hauppauge as chief civil engineer in the land development group. The Malverne resident was manager and chief civil engineer at Cameron Engineering & Associates in Woodbury.

ENTERTAINMENT

Robert Pollichino has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer of Madison Square Garden. The Northport resident was executive vice president of finance at MSG.

LAW

George L. Roach has joined the Smithtown elder law, trusts and estates firm of Grabie & Grabie as a staff attorney. The West Islip resident was chief attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County's senior citizen division.

Rose Elefante has joined the Islandia law firm of Tsunis, Gasparis & Lustig as counsel. The Smithtown resident was counsel at Ansanelli Kugler & Svendsen in Amityville.

Philip Pepper has joined the Mineola-based firm of Meltzer Lippe Goldstein Breitstone as an associate in the tax, trusts and estates practice. He was a tax associate at the Manhattan office of Cooley Godward Kronish. Pepper is a Manhattan resident.

REAL ESTATE

Bryan Midlam has joined The Corcoran Group as a director in its East Hampton office. The East Hampton resident was a broker at Prudential Douglas Elliman.

STAFFING

Rosanna Tallarico Massaro has joined Cultural Care Au Pair of Manhasset as a local child care coordinator. The Manhasset resident was director of vendor services and client relations at Scotto Brothers in Woodbury.

TECHNOLOGY

Charles R. Schueler has been promoted to executive vice president, communications and community relations at Bethpage-based Cablevision Systems Corp. The Oyster Bay resident was senior vice president for media and community relations. Cablevision is the parent company of Newsday.

