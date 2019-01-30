After founder's death, Petland Discounts files notice of possible closing

Petland Discounts, the Brentwood pet and pet-supply chain, might close up shop, according to a state regulatory notice.

The company has 78 locations throughout the tristate area, including seven on Long Island, said Amy Eisenberg, whose father, company founder Neil Padron, died earlier this month. The company employs 367 people, according to a WARN notice filed this week with the state Labor Department. Eisenberg, the company's director of public relations and special events, said she didn't know how many people work at the Long Island locations.

The company filed a notice with the Labor Department so it would be in compliance with the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act if the business does close, Eisenberg said. But she stressed that the family was unsure what will happen after the sudden death of her father.

"He was the sole proprietor," Eisenberg said. "We are trying to figure everything out."

The chain sells pet supplies and fish, birds, small animals and reptiles. The notice lists April 18 as the shutdown date.

Under New York’s WARN Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees must file a 90-day notice of a mass layoff or closing.