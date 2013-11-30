4 Hour Fitness Formula: Review Examining Kris Robertson's Diet & Workout Program Released

4 Hour Fitness Formula reviews have been showing up all over the Internet and Vitamob.com reveals the truth about the program that promises fat loss, a flatter belly, and improved health.

4 Hour Fitness Formula, an interesting program that claims people will be able to enjoy the meals they love in moderation while still losing weight, has caught the attention of Vitamob.com, prompting a thorough and investigative review.

“Our 4 Hour Fitness Formula review found the program is created by Kris Robertson, a professional football player, and AJ Calleri, his partner and celebrity trainer who know what they are talking about,” reports Vitamob. “They have personally worked with many clients to help them find natural ways to improve health from home, and after finding much success with their clients, they have taken their system to a whole new level. This exercise and diet program gives you big results without having to work out for more than fifteen minutes, so it is ideal for anyone who does not have the time or the desire to spend their time going to the gym and lifting weights for prolonged periods every day.”

The 4 Hour Fitness Formula review shows the program offers 90 days of home workout routines, meal planning, weight loss strategies revealed, body toning blueprint, and one year of personal coaching. Kris Robertson and AJ Calleri also offer some premiums that really boost success not just in the short-term, but long term also. They have included the most effective home-exercise regimen in their program, High Intensity Home Workouts that do not require equipment or spending hours at the gym; moreover, you get 90 days of short workouts that combine strength training with cardio which results in forcing more unwanted weight out of your body than spending hours upon hours at the gym with an expensive personal trainer. On top of the main program, they also include a list of foods to eat which encourage and stimulate fat loss.

“Kris and AJ do not talk about counting calories, restricting large amounts of foods or exercising for long tedious hours at the gym; instead, they guide you through cleansing your liver to spur fat loss and preventing your body from storing those hazardous cells, while showing you exactly how to do it,” says Vitamob. “Size, age, and history are not an issue with this scientifically proven system that has evidence and results to back it up. You are introduced to a new enjoyable lifestyle that works, and you learn why it has such amazing results and the exact steps to take in order to see those results.”

“It does not take long at all to see results with the 4 Hour Fitness Formula because you are sparking changes in your body, like detoxifying your liver which you have likely never experienced before. You workout much less and benefit much more than the people paying expensive personal trainers to coach them at the gym for hours. You will avoid hunger throughout the day and be capable of losing belly fat quickly and easily while feeling more energetic and present in your life. This could add years to your life, not just keep weight off for good, and it is well worth the price of only eating your favorite foods occasionally. If you are ready to experience a healthy life, feel more energetic, get rid of your destructive cravings, and feel more present in your life then you should try this program.”

Those wishing to experience the 4 Hour Fitness Formula, or for more information, click here.

To access a comprehensive 4 Hour Fitness Formula review, visit http://4hourfitnessformula.com/LOSE-fat-fast.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/4hourfitnessformula/reviews/prweb11380626.htm