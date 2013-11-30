50 Over Life Insurance Policies Can Provide Financial Income for Retirement; Online Insurance Marketplace Explains How

Online Insurance Marketplace (http://www.onlineinsurancemarketplace.com) announces new blog, “How Can Life Insurance Fund Your Retirement?”

Online Insurance Marketplace has released a new blog explaining how life insurance can help fund retirement.

Life insurance can help clients fund their retirement as many plans provide investment opportunities and financial income. Among these are: whole life insurance, universal life insurance, life annuities and even term life insurance with return of premium rider. By purchasing one of the above policies, clients, according to Online Insurance Marketplace, can draw many financial benefits during retirement.

Most life insurance plans that provide financial income during retirement are the ones that offer permanent coverage. Under certain conditions, even a temporary plan can provide financial restitution. Permanent plans like whole life insurance and universal life insurance feature a savings account which builds cash value by investing a part of the amount paid in premiums. Some plans, like variable universal life, allow clients to choose where to invest their money and how much.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Purchasing a life insurance in the early 50s is very important for someone who has dependents. Making a right choice can also provide an income surplus that will be most profitable during retirement. Permanent life insurance plans become profitable on the long term, so purchasing a plan as soon as possible is recommended.

Online Insurance Marketplace can help people choose a policy by comparing quotes from insurance providers in the United States. Comparing plans can help clients find cheaper life coverage and better insurance options.

“Many people are not aware of the financial benefits life insurance can bring during retirement. Some life insurance plans not only provide financial protection, but they can also generate income!” said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

Online Insurance Marketplace is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. It is unique in that this website does not simply stick to one kind of insurance carrier, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. This way, clients have offers from multiple carriers all in one place, this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://over50lifeinsurance.net.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/50overlifeinsurance/seniorslifeinsurance/prweb11380106.htm