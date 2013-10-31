Altico Advisors Pleased to Join NetSuite Solution Provider Program and Welcomes Leon Schwartz As Solutions Architect

Altico Advisors, headquartered in Marlborough, MA, launched its first cloud ERP practice to deliver NetSuite solutions to mid-market clients in manufacturing, distribution, software development, services and other industries in New England and beyond.

Altico Advisors, headquartered in Marlborough, MA, launched its first cloud ERP practice to deliver NetSuite solutions to mid-market clients in manufacturing, distribution, software development, services and other industries in New England and beyond. The firm, with 20 percent year-over-year revenue growth in each of the last four years and named in 2013 as a Top 100 VAR by Accounting Today, is expanding beyond its traditional focus on Microsoft Dynamics GP and CRM to offer NetSuite cloud ERP / financials, CRM, ecommerce and PSA to clients and prospects, as well as integration services to link disparate business applications.

“Cloud adoption is being driven from the CEO down in many organizations, and for us to realize our long-term growth potential, it was time to offer clients the cloud alternative,” said Michael J. Kean, Altico Principal and President. “More organizations today don’t want hardware in house with ongoing maintenance and IT constraints. NetSuite delivers simple deployment, ease of use, and predictable costs.”

Joining the Altico NetSuite team as a Solutions Architect is Leon Schwartz, bringing more than 14 years of ERP and CRM software industry experience to Altico. Schwartz, who holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from The College of New Jersey, previously held the position as Director of Sales for ERP Guru, one of NetSuite’s Top resellers in the world for 2012 and 2013. While at ERP Guru, the company grew from 9 to 65 team members, and from fewer than 100 customers to more than 500.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schwartz also serves as the President of the Boston NetSuite User Group, Boston’s only NetSuite user group dedicated to educate and support users of NetSuite. His career experiences include being a Director of Sales & Marketing, Director of Channel Development, Director of Professional Services, Software Product Manager, Product Quality Assurance Manager, and Customer Service & Support Manager.

About the NetSuite Solution Provider Program

Launched in 2002, the NetSuite Solution Provider Program is the industry's first cloud channel partner program and unites hundreds of channel partners and their cloud opportunities with industry-leading margins and incentives to grow their businesses. Designed to help solution providers transform their business model to fully capitalize on the revenue growth opportunity of the NetSuite cloud, the NetSuite Solution Provider Program delivers unprecedented services that begin during recruitment and range from business planning, sales, marketing and professional services enablement, to training and education. Currently more than 16,000 companies and subsidiaries use NetSuite to streamline business operations in the cloud.

About Altico Advisors

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Altico Advisors implements and supports business, financial, and customer management software solutions for mid-market enterprises, primarily throughout New England. In addition, Altico provides a wide variety of integration, consulting and advisory services, such as outsourced financial services, business and IT strategy alignment, software selection, and business analytics. Altico Advisors is a NetSuite Solution Provider and a Microsoft Gold Partner. Connect with Altico Advisors on our Web site at http://www.AlticoAdvisors.com and on our blog at http://www.alticoadvisors.com/blog.aspx.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11282657.htm