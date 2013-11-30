Amaircare Launches New Improved Purifiers on AirPurifiersDirect2u.com

Leading air purifier ecommerce shop, AirPurifiersDirect2u LLC, is now taking orders for the new and improved Amaircare 3000 and Amaircare 2500.

AirPurifiersDirect2U LLC is now taking orders for Amaircare’s two newest purifiers, which boast new and exciting features like an electronic keyboard and notification reminders to change filters.

“Routine maintenance of the filters is critical for an air purifier’s performance. As our busy lives can sometimes get in the way, this maintenance is sometimes forgotten,” says owner Barb Lulay. “This is an excellent line of purifiers because now with the electronic controls and easy filter reminders on the dashboard, maintenance is easier than ever. ”

Individuals have a physical tolerance level for particulates and chemicals in the air. If a person suffers from a respiratory affliction, they need to heavily rely on air filters that meet the highest quality standards when it comes to regulating clean air in the home, office or vehicle.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The electronic Amaircare 2500 and Amaircare 3000 offers the following key features:



Easy Filter Reminders on Dashboard

Silent Mode

Electronic Controls on Dashboard

True HEPA & VOC Filters

3-Stage Filtration

Easy-to-Change Filters

Metal Construction

High-Efficiency Fans

Variable Fan Speeds

Optimized Air-flow

360-Degree Air Intake

Casters to roll unit

“The Amaircare 2500 was already a popular items,” says owner Barb Lulay. “But now with silent mode, electronic controls, and filter reminders, it is bound to become a top seller very quickly.”

Customers can purchase this innovative purifier online at http://www.airpurifiersdirect2u.com.

About the company:

Barb and Dick Lulay’s customers are passionate about reducing their risk of disease. Their customer service and product expertise make shopping with http://www.AirPurifiersDirect2U.com an ideal experience. With a full line of natural products such as air purifiers, natural supplements, green cleaners, weight management and paraben free skin care, families find they can conveniently do their household shopping online with home delivery. As successful business owners, the Lulays offer a mentoring program for other aspiring entrepreneurs. They present exceptional marketing tools and a training program that shows how to generate immediate income as well as long term passive income. View Scholarship Program for more details.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11371915.htm