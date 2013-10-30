As Marketing Spend is Slashed, Colin Moore of New York Client Solutions Sees a Rise in Demand for Outsource Sales Services

Reports reveal business owners are not as confident as the US GDP may suggest; however, Manhattan-based New York Client Solutions remain successful as the demand for their outsourced sales and marketing services continues to rise.

As the economy crisis continues to affect businesses, New York Client Solutions are thrilled to report the demand for their outsourced sales and marketing service is on the rise.

Recent reports have proven the recession crisis is still having a very damaging effect on businesses as decision makers remain wary of their spending habits. Estimates by Graydon suggest that the number of businesses claiming for bankruptcies increased by more than 16% during the first quarter of 2013 compared to the figures for the same period last year. Also, the number of start-up companies formed in the first quarter of 2013 has decreased by 12% compared to last year’s figures.

About New York Client Solutions: http://www.newyorkclientsolutions.com/

In these tough economic times, businesses have realized the importance of marketing claim New York Client Solutions. According to The House of Marketing, businesses need to maintain a strong positioning in the market and have “an innovative product to boost sales, an intelligent channel strategy and a clear understanding of the consumer decision journey.” Executing successful marketing is what businesses need during these crucial times in order to survive. However, as budgets are being slashed, delivering a good marketing campaign has proven to be very difficult for many businesses. But by outsourcing marketing tasks to firms like New York Client Solutions, businesses are able to gain a quality marketing service for a cost-effective price. New York Client Solutions provide the option for clients to receive a pay-on-results service, which makes the Manhattan-based firm very attractive in the current crisis. Managing director Colin Moore at New York Client Solutions says, “The demand has risen at a steady pace this year and we anticipate further growth in 2014. Outsourcing to us is clearly more cost-effective for business owners and because we can guarantee results it is almost entirely risk free.” With New York Client Solutions taking responsibility for the sales and marketing duties, it enables businesses to spend more time and money developing other areas of their business which requires more attention.

New York Client Solutions is an outsourced sales and marketing firm in New York who provide a cost-effective service that increases sales and customer acquisition on behalf of their clients.

