Atlanta Bankruptcy Attorneys of the McCormick Firm PC Announce the Launch of their New Spanish Mirror Website

Atlanta, Georgia’s most trusted bankruptcy law firm unveils new website for Spanish speakers.

The top bankruptcy law firm in Atlanta, the McCormick Firm PC, has announced the launch of a new site targeted towards native Spanish speakers. The site, which is live and fully functional, provides valuable information to the growing number of individuals and families in the Spanish speaking community in and around the Atlanta area.

The new mirror site, which is located at http://spanish.themccormickfirmpc.com/, provides a wealth of information on Chapter 7 bankruptcy, Chapter 13 bankruptcy and debt settlement for men and women who have a difficult time reading or speaking English. Visitors will not only be able to find out more information about bankruptcy, they will be able to schedule a free consultation online with ease and read informative blogs pertaining to various aspects of bankruptcy law and criminal law.

Chris McCormick said, "While many hard working individuals in Atlanta may speak English as a second language, it can be difficult to understand complex subjects like bankruptcy when English isn’t your first language. Because of this we have constructed a new site in Spanish."

About the McCormick Firm PC

The McCormick Firm PC offers personal attention, big-firm resources and a proven record of success to each and every one of their clients. The seasoned professionals at the McCormick Firm take pride in being passionate, accessible and understanding when dealing with the highly emotional matter of debt relief. By urging their clients to ask questions, encouraging open communication with individuals and families, and successfully navigating the complicated waters of debt relief, the McCormick Firm PC has established a reputation of excellence among clients and colleagues in the bankruptcy field.

The offices of the McCormick Law Firm PC can be found at 6095 Lake Forrest Drive #250, Atlanta, GA 30328 and at 3780 Mansell Rd #450, Alpharetta, GA 30022. For a free consultation, contact their Atlanta location at 678.667.7925, or their Alpharetta location at 678.667.7925. For more information, email Chris McCormick at chris(at)themccormickfirmpc(dot)com, or visit http://www.themccormickfirmpc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/bankruptcy-attorneys/atlanta-ga/prweb11368788.htm