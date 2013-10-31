Author Stephen Moore Explores Corporations in the Battle of Good Versus Evil

New book seeks to raise bar for today's YA entertainment through young hero.

The world of corporations is no stranger to the battle of good versus evil.

In Steven Neil Moore’s new book, "Glorious Incorporated: The Joshua Chronicles," Moore follows a young hero, Joshua Arden, as he discovers his role in a large scale battle of good versus evil that stretches across professional, personal and spiritual levels.

Set in modern New York City, the fiction read explores this universal battle through a look at two corporations’ secrets, strategies and goals. "Glorious Incorporated" is the first book in a trilogy that highlights the importance of responsibility, sacrifice and goodness in the face of a crumbling society.

"I have been frustrated with lack of quality, thought-provoking entertainment in today’s society," said Moore. "I was inspired to explore the intrigue behind the battle of good versus evil and bring adventure and critical thinking together again."

For more information, please visit http://www.stevenneilmoore.com.

Glorious Incorporated: The Joshua Chronicles

By: Steven Neil Moore

Hardback: $26.99

Paperback: $18.99

E-Book: $10.99

ISBN: 9781483647548

Available at bookstore.xlibris.com, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

About the author

Steven Neil Moore has worked in professional consulting for nearly twenty years. His passion for the creative arts includes music and reading, and Glorious Incorporated is his first book. Moore currently lives in Maryland with his wife and three children and is working on his second novel.

